Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrated in Springfield

Western Massachusetts honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a celebration in Springfield.

Four area organizations hosted the event at the MassMutual Center called "Lifting the Spirit of Healing and Unity".

Music and dance performances reflected the legacy of Dr. King and the struggles that continue today.

"Our young people need to see that and as a result, hopefully, we grow up having a society that's going to be more just and young people who are really willing to push forward and become drum majors for social justice," said Ronn Johnson, CEO of Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services.

The celebration was hosted by the Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services, the Community Music School of Springfield, D.R.E.A.M Studio, and Springfield College.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.