'Walk to Serve' held in Springfield to honor Dr. King

Groups across the area and the nation paused on Monday to honor and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

In Springfield, two organizations took part in the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service.

Youth Ministry Partners, along with the Westover Job Corps, held their first ever "Walk to Serve."

The volunteers walked through the community and distributed over 100 bags of donated food and care products to local families.

Officials said that they hoped that by giving to someone else, it would show their youth how blessed they are.

