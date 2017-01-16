Headstones damaged after car crashes into Easthampton cemetery

Neighbors of an Easthampton graveyard are wondering how and when the city will pick up the pieces after a car crashed into the Main Street Cemetery over the weekend and destroyed numerous tombstones along the way.

The crash was so intense that one witness told us that she has no idea how the driver survived.

"It was the most frightening, awful experience I've felt in a very long time...to watch a near death experience of somebody," said Mora Whitworth.

Whitworth and her family lives on Glendale Road, just across the street from the Easthampton cemetery on Main Street. She and her husband were outside on Sunday just before 1 p.m. when they spotted a car coming toward them.

"I was coming out the door, taking out the trash, and suddenly, I see this car going absolutely crazy, speeding and swerving right in front of my house," Whitworth added.

Whitworth said they watched in horror as the driver sped past them toward the busy intersection of Glendale and Main.

"And then ran right through the stop sign, almost crashed into a white van, lifted off the ground, through the bushes, careened into the cemetery. All you just hear is bang, bang, bang with all of the cemetery headstones just crashing," Whitworth explained.

All that was left Monday were headstones scattered in pieces inside the cemetery where the car plowed into one after the other until coming to a stop about 100 feet in.

Whitworth's husband was first on the scene.

"He yells at me, 'Call 911' so I'm calling 911. He ran directly right across the street, I was so worried about him, and followed the man into the cemetery and stood there and waited for police and the man got out of the vehicle and thankfully, he was okay," Whitworth said.

Police said that the driver may have experienced a medical emergency. They are investigating. Whitworth said that he's lucky to be alive.

"Honestly, we did not think he was going to live. That's how fast he was going," Whitworth said.

Since all city offices were closed today for the holiday, no word just yet on when the clean-up at the historic cemetery will take place.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.