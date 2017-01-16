Holyoke fire staffing to be addressed at city council meeting

In the wake of that fast moving and fatal fire on New Year's Day, firefighters and city leaders in Holyoke have been discussing a particular fire engine - Engine 2.

Just this past weekend, there was another small fire in the city to which the engine did not respond.

The president of the fire union said that this weekend's fire was another example of where Engine 2 could have helped here in the city.

Now, the union said that they are prepping for Tuesday's city council meeting.

Over the past several years in the city of Holyoke, Engine 2 has often sat idle during fire calls in a process known as browning out.

"The browning out of Engine 2 is when they close the engine because of lack of staffing and they don't want to pay for overtime. I don't care about overtime, but I prefer we have the proper staffing, so it isn't closed," said Chad Cunningham, president of the union.

Cunningham is fighting to get that engine staffed. Just this past weekend, a fire started in an apartment on Prew Street, which is under Engine 2's territory. That means if the engine wasn't browned out, it would have been the first on scene.

"Two people were transported to the hospital, one for burns and one for smoke inhalation. The fire department did a great job confining it to the original room, but that fire could have gotten bad because we showed up short staffed again," Cunningham explained.

Cunningham insisted that Engine 2 is an integral part of the fire response in the city, particularly to downtown.

"It certainly would have its first in territory. Engine 1 did a great job getting there, but again, they got there with one fire pump and on engine and had to wait for backup and water again," Cunningham said.

This is similar to what Cunningham said in the wake of the New Year's Day fire on North East Street, which claimed the lives of three people. He argued that if Engine 2 followed Engine 1 to that scene, lives could have been saved, like the woman who fell to her death.

We reached out to the media representative for the fire department, who indicated that they weren't available for comment.

However, since the fire, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse and Fire Chief John Pond have insisted that the browning out of Engine 2 did not effect fighting the North East Street fire.

"We will be providing some facts and some truths about what is going on with the fire department right now. [Would you be able to share any tidbits from those at the moment? At this time, we are holding it to ourselves until we present it to the city council," Cunningham said.

Cunningham noted that his main message to the council is, "Simply, I want Engine 2 open. I would like to see our staffing where it needs to be, so that Engine 2 is open all the time

The city council meeting starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

