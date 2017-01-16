Local residents prepare for next dose of winter weather

Stores were busy Monday as people prepare for ice and snow. For many, they've learned the hard way about not being prepared.

Many people we spoke with today about the pending storm brought up the October snowstorm that happened in 2011. They said that they have learned what an ice storm can do and they are not taking any chances.

"I do, I mean every estimate I go to, people reference that storm, still this is five years later, so it effected people a lot. I think people still have it in their mind set that there are things to look out for that you can do preventatively that would have helped," said Laura Mele of Arbortech.

The October 2011 snowstorm brought down trees and wires and left many without power.

Now, people think back to it when they hear snow and ice are coming. This time around, no one is taking any chances

"We're all ready. We have our shovels out and our ice picks and we have our stuff that we sprinkle down for the dog, so he doesn't get anything in his paws," said Donna from Springfield.

Rocky's Hardware in Springfield planned to put a fresh shipment of ice melt on the shelves in preparation

"Ice melt is the first thing I can say. We have many different kinds here. The one I would recommend is the calcium chloride. The calcium chloride is the one that is going to melt into your concrete, going to melt into whatever you want to get rid of the fastest, and it's not going to freeze back," said Bethany Wells with Rocky's.

Some don't mind the storm saying winter weather is long overdue.

"I don't have to go to work because I'm retired so it can storm all it wants," said Buddy from Springfield.

Although the storm won't be the worst we have seen in western Massachusetts, it's not one to take lightly

"I would either stay home or leave early before the storm. It isn't worth the rushing and the accidents and just be safe out there people," Buddy added.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.