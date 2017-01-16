18 people displaced following a house fire on Orange St. in Springfield

Springfield Fire responded to 137-139 Orange St. around 5:51 p.m. tonight for a fire inside a two-family home.

Damage was reported on both the first and second floor, along with the basement.

18 people were displaced in total and Red Cross is now assisting the families.

The fire was reportedly quickly extinguished, however the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

