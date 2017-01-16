Blandford Ski Area adapts to unpredictable weather conditions

The long holiday weekend is the perfect time for folks to take a quick getaway.

Some looking to Blandford Ski Area to blow off some steam.

“We had a great day. Conditions are kind of rough considering the weather has been kind of warm, but they did a good job making snow and grooming it, so it was a good day off,” said Brendan Monahan.

But the lack of cold air and snow has raised concerns.

“It's been beautiful weather so far, so obviously conditions aren't the easiest, but we have a great snow crew and they put out a pretty good product on the hill,” said Jarek Pryzbyla.

Jarek also said that they are doing better than last year. Last winter they had to close early due to lack of snow.

“As you mentioned, we've been open since roughly around Christmas, so by that virtue, we're a month ahead, so could be better yes, but hasn't been too bad.”

Jarek said their snow teams have also been taking advantage of the cold night temperatures, making as much snow as possible in advanced.

As for the freezing rain that might move in, Jarek said that it actually might be helpful as long as the rain isn’t warm.

If you want to hit the slopes, you can check out their website: skiblanford.org.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.