"Belchertown Can!" hosts a potluck to stand against hate and bigotry

The message of Martin Luther King Jr. rings true in many different ways today.

Local organization, "Belchertown Can!" used today's holiday to unite its town with a message of community.

Organizer Gail Gramarossa said that they've been seeing an increase in hate crimes across the country.

It’s also been a challenging period for the nation, especially with the President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this Friday.

So to bring people from all walks of life together, a community potluck was put together.

“We also want people to feel like they can be neighborly. You can help your neighbors, you can get to know people, and we can all work on these together and hopefully prevent the kind of hate crime or discrimination you're seeing elsewhere in the country,” said Gramarossa.

Guest speakers included the Belchertown Police Chief and a representative from the Attorney General's office.

