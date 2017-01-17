Wet, Slick and Slushy Roads a Concern Through Wednesday AM - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Wet, Slick and Slushy Roads a Concern Through Wednesday AM

By Dan Brown, First Warning Meteorologist
By Janna Brown, First Warning Meteorologist
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Be sure to allow for extra time this morning roads are wet and in some cases icy. Pockets of mixed precipitation will continue to move through western Mass this morning. It's mainly a rainy mix in greater Springfield with a snowy mix in northern parts of the valley. 

Accumulations:  Areas along the Pike and points south including Greater Springfield have seen only a trace of snow.  A coating to 1" across Franklin County and 1-3" across Northern Franklin and Berkshire counties, north of route 2. (No additional accumulation is expected)

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for Franklin County and the hill towns of Hampden and Hampshire County until 10 AM

Temperatures hover will hover around freezing through the morning commute. Rain and snow/sleet showers will become lighter and spotty through the morning and gradually end in the afternoon. We stay cloudy with highs in the mid 30's.

Milder temperatures are in store for the end of the week with highs in the low and middle 40's Thursday and Friday. An upper level disturbance passing to our south will bring more clouds in Friday evening through Saturday, but wet weather should miss us. We stay seasonable mild and dry to end the weekend with temperatures near 40.  Our next round of wet weather looks to arrive Monday and Tuesday as mainly wind swept rain.

