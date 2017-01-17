Hampden man killed in skiing accident in Vermont - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Hampden man killed in skiing accident in Vermont

WARREN, Vt. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been killed in a skiing accident in Vermont.

Vermont State Police say Jeffrey O'Connor was skiing at Sugarbush Resort in Warren on Monday with his family when he went off a groomed path and crashed head-on into a tree.

State police say O'Connor suffered significant head injuries.

Members of the ski patrol team and first responders tried to provide life-saving techniques, but were ultimately unsuccessful. The 39-year-old Hampden, Massachusetts, man was brought down the mountain and transferred to an ambulance service, which pronounced him dead.

State police say O'Connor was not wearing a helmet.

