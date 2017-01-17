Police identify man arrested for two armed robberies in Chicopee

Police have released the name of a man arrested for his alleged involvement in two robberies in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that on Monday, officers were called to two armed robberies. The first incident was at Honeyland Farms on Montgomery Street around 9:30 a.m. and the other was just before 3 p.m. at Stop and Go on Prospect Street.

In both cases, merchandise was stolen and the suspect reportedly displayed a black handgun.

Wilk said that detectives reviewed surveillance video, and with assistance from detectives with the Westfield Police Department, a suspect was able to be identified.

Monday night, police arrested 36-year-old William Welch of Westfield at his home without incident. He is facing charges of two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, as well as two outstanding warrants from Springfield and Westfield.

Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday in Chicopee District Court.

