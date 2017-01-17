Two arrested on drug charges following Greenfield traffic stop

Two people are under arrest on drug charges after a traffic stop Monday night in Greenfield.

Greenfield Police said that around 6:40 p.m. Monday, an officer conducted a traffic stop along River Street after he saw a vehicle that was being monitored for possibly being involved in drug transactions traveling with tinted headlights and heavily tinted glass.

The driver, 27-year-old Samantha Carey of Greenfield, and the passenger, 35-year-old Jhims Grand-Pierre of Athol, were asked to get out of the vehicle and "after a brief investigation, probable cause was found to search the vehicle for illegal drugs," police noted in a statement on Facebook.

A K-9 from the Montague Police Department helped search the vehicle and reportedly made a positive alert near the glove compartment.

Police searched and located a hidden bag containing 400 bags of what is believed to be heroin.

Carey and Grand-Pierre were arrested on charges of possession of a Class A drug (heroin) with intent to distribute, conspiracy to violate the drug laws, and being present where heroin is kept.

Both suspects were transferred to the Franklin County House of Correction for holding. Bail for Carey was set at $1,000 and $5,000 for Grand-Pierre.

