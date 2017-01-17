Springfield Police arrest wanted break-in suspect

Police in Springfield have arrested a suspect their consider one of the department's "most wanted."

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said that earlier this month, a photo of 22-year old Travis Lewis of Springfield was posted to the department's Facebook page in hopes that members of the public may help provide information on his whereabouts.

"The Major Crime Unit under the direction of Captain Trent Duda conducted an extensive investigation into breaking & enterings and obtained arrest warrants for this individual," Delaney explained, adding that "Lewis was also the prime suspect in recent B&E's and was believed to be committing numerous others."

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Springfield Police, along with members of the U.S. Marshal Task Force and State Police, arrested Lewis on William Sands Jr. Road.

Lewis is facing several charges on a warrants out of Springfield District Court including larceny over $250, two counts of larceny of a firearm, and breaking and entering of a building in the daytime for a felony. He is also charged on a warrant from Hampden County Superior Court on charges of breaking and entering of a building in the daytime for a felony and larceny from a building.

Lewis is set to be arraigned Tuesday in Springfield District Court.

Delaney noted that some cases remain under investigation and other charges are possible.

