Belchertown Police warning of Facebook scam

Police in one western Massachusetts town are warning Facebook users about accepting friend requests from people you're already friends with.

Belchertown Police said that scammers are "replicating profiles, friend requesting, and then messaging to tell you about the 'New Federal Government of Home Care & Support Grant',"

The message will reportedly tell you that you're on a list to win big money, but only if you send money first.

Police noted that "If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is" and added that if you do receive a message like this, you can block that new profile.

