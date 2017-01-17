Northampton convenience store robbed at gunpoint - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Northampton convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Photo provided by Northampton Police) (Photo provided by Northampton Police)
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police in Northampton are investigating the overnight robbery of convenience store.

Northampton Police said that officers were called to Cumberland Farms on King Street around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an armed robbery.

Investigators learned that a male suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a green piece of clothing that was covering part of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northampton Police Detective Bureau at (413) 587-1100.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

