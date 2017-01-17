Northampton convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Police in Northampton are investigating the overnight robbery of convenience store.
Northampton Police said that officers were called to Cumberland Farms on King Street around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an armed robbery.
Investigators learned that a male suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a green piece of clothing that was covering part of his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Northampton Police Detective Bureau at (413) 587-1100.
