Man killed in Southwick crash identified

Investigators have released the name of a man killed in a one car crash late last week.

Southwick Police said that 59-year-old Donald Lajewski of Westfield was killed after the car he was in crashed into a tree along Coes Hill Road just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Lajewski was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters and taken to Baystate Noble Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

