All-electric school bus hits the road for Amherst-Pelham schools

What better way to go green then to get a fully electric school bus?

Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools is the first district in New England to unleash their new fully electric bus during the school year.

It may look like a regular bus, but it's not. It's fully electric and the first school bus of its kind in New England.

"Very quiet. You will hear a little bit of a hum in the background from one of the pumps, but other than that, it is extremely quiet," said Bill Glucksman with the Amherst-Pelham Regional School District.

Glucksman has just about done it all for the district's transportation, including four decades of driving.

For this bus, it was love at first sight and first sound.

"I do believe this will be the drive-train of the future for school busing," Glucksman added.

On the outside, you can see the difference. It has a white top, while all the other Amherst-Pelham buses are yellow. Stamped on the sides of the buses are "100% electric" and the three blinking lights on the front and back show how much battery it has.

The bus was entirely funded by a grant from the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources and Amherst is one of just four districts statewide participating in the program, aiming to test how green this bus can be.

"Basically, this is a zero emissions vehicle," Glucksman noted.

On the inside, the aisle is much wider, enough for two to walk side to side with a little shoulder bumping. It's not something you would see on most school buses, but this is not most school buses.

"Walking in between the seats, there is plenty of room. The driver's seat is far off to the left, so backpacks don't get swung over hitting the driver," Glucksman explained.

While you may see a tailpipe from behind, that is just for the heater to keep those students toasty in those winter days. This bus is so quiet that they designed it to make it louder from 0 to 20 miles per hour, so kids could still hear the bus coming.

The bus has a short range, only 60 miles, so it will be sticking to school routes in Amherst for the time being.

It's safe to say, though, that the future of schools buses is here.

"We're excited to get it on the road, getting students on it, and I think it is also building the support in the community, a very green community," said Michael Morris, interim superintendent of Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools.

The hope for the town is to get more electric buses, but they are very expensive with costs upwards of hundreds of thousands of dollars, so the only way to get more at this point are through grants.

The electric buses may cost a lot, but will save a lot more in the long run.

