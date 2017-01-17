'Comprehensive' contraband search held at Ludlow jail

A widespread contraband search is underway at the Ludlow Jail and House of Correction.

Hampden County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Steve O'Neil said that the "comprehensive" contraband search began Tuesday morning at the facility.

"My priority is the safety and security of our staff and the inmates in our custody. As such, this demands we do all in our power to prevent drugs and other contraband entering our facilities," Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi added in a statement.

Those searches are being conducted by correction officers and K-9 units assigned to the sheriff's office, as well as K-9 units from local and state police.

