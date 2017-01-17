Baird Middle School students to attend inauguration

Nearly a million people are expected to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the country's 45th president.

Among them will be a group of students from the Baird Middle School in Ludlow and the excitement is growing.

"It's a once in a lifetime chance. I was offered it and I feel amazing, I feel ecstatic, it's great," said Juliet Ribeiro, an eighth grade student at the school.

Thirty-seven students from the school will be going by bus as part of the school's travel club.

"We do DC on the odd years and international tours on the even years, so at the end of the last tour, I was looking to see what variations there were on the DC tour and I saw the inauguration and said yes, that's what I want to do," said Anna Baboval, who coordinates the trip.

That was decided in the spring of 2015, long before the parties nominated their candidates for president.

Through a first-come, first-serve basis and teacher recommendations, the group was chosen.

"I'm really excited because I'm able to witness history being made," said student Matt Fontaine.

Student Aaron Picard feels the same. "I feel very excited, this is a once in a lifetime thing," he said.

No matter who you supported, attending the inauguration is something these young students will never forget.

"I've been interested in politics for a long time now and the fact it's Donald Trump because I'm a supporter of him makes it ten times better," said Jessica Dobek, an eighth grade student at Baird Middle School.

Another student, Juliet Ribeiro, is also looking forward to the inauguration.

"I was a Hillary supporter and when he was elected, I was a little iffy about it. Honestly, he represents change. Most people want change in government," Ribeiro said.

These young students are going to Washington to witness history in the making. It promises to be a learning experience for all.

"It's amazing, but also inspiring to me to see their enthusiasm and energy. I have a background in sociology. For me, I look at the cultural side of it and the kids are interested in the political side, so it's made it that more interesting for me," said Baboval.

The inauguration is just one part of the students trip. They'll come back on Sunday after visiting several locations including Mt. Vernon and Arlington National Cemetery.

