Eversource seeks increase in distribution rates

Energy bills could soon be going up for Eversource customers if a new proposal is approved.

Eversource has asked the state's Department of Public Utilities to allow for an update their distribution charges to help deal with a $35.7 million shortfall in western Massachusetts.

The rates would increase by 10 percent, adding roughly $11.64 cents to the average monthly bill.

The company said it's spending more in order to improve service.

"What that means is that this company has been investing millions of dollars to make the grid strong, to fortify it, to make sure that we're keeping up with the latest high-tech innovations, advancements in switching, so that outages are shorter," said Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress.

The proposal will be subject to several months of hearings.

If approved, the new rates would go into effect on January 1, 2018.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.