Baystate Children's Hospital seeing increase in RSV cases

Pediatricians at Baystate Children's Hospital said Tuesday that they are starting to see more cases of a highly contagious respiratory virus known as RSV.

While the virus results in mild, cold-like symptoms, it can lead to serious illness, especially for infants and older adults.

The CDC said that about 57,000 children under 5 years old are hospitalized with RSV each year.

"The winter months of December, January, and February are when we see the most children hospitalized with RSV. The number of hospitalized infants and young children was relatively high last year, and will likely be similar again this season," said Dr. Mike Klatte with Baystate Children's Hospital's Pediatric Infectious Disease Division.

The severity of the symptoms can vary depending on the child and it can be especially dangerous to infants and those with compromised immune systems.

