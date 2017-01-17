Man shot along Massachusetts Ave. in Springfield

One person is in the hospital following an afternoon shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said that around 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the area of 91 Massachusetts Avenue for a report of shots fired and a man down.

Emergency crews arrived and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left calf.

Delaney added that the victim reportedly told police that he was walking home when a SUV pulled up and someone shot him. That vehicle then reportedly fled up Massachusetts Avenue towards King Street.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

