Police: handgun used in Chicopee robberies was fake

Chicopee Police said Tuesday that the man accused of robbing two convenience stores yesterday did not use a real gun.

William Welch, 36, of Westfield was arrested late Monday for his alleged involvement in the armed robberies of two convenience stores Monday in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk noted that he handgun Welch reportedly used was fake and was really a pellet gun.

"However, in a split second, an officer has to determine if it is or is not real. These 'fake' guns are extremely realistic looking," Wilk explained.

Authorities urge anyone who might have them to use them responsibly.

