Red Cross assisting multiple families following Holyoke apartment fire

Firefighters controlled an apartment fire at the intersection of Main Street and Hamilton Street in Holyoke tonight around 5:30 p.m.

Holyoke Fire Capt. Anthony Cerutti told us that the building housed 11 families, and they all had to be evacuated due to the incident.

There were no reported injuries regarding any residents, however two firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

Red Cross also assisted the affected residents to find appropriate housing.

Captain Cerruti also told us that the fire only spread to a couple apartments before it was contained on the right side of the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's office, and the Holyoke Fire and Police Dept.

Mutual aid was called in from Chicopee and South Hadley.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved