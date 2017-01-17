Pesky potholes post problems for local motorists

If you have driven out on the roads lately, you've probably had to dodge a few potholes.

Just this morning, some cars were damaged due to a pothole that opened up on I-91 in Springfield.

The probability of pothole popping up on the roads comes with any New England winter and although drivers expect to have to dodge one or two, they are feeling the pain this year both on their cars and on their wallets.

"Everywhere, everywhere, especially when I go over a pothole, I feel it very loud and I feel the pain from the car and I feel the pain for when it's going to cost me money," said one motorist.

Tim Andrew of Tyre Trak in Springfield said that damage from running over a pothole can cost a lot of money - sometimes thousands of dollars depending on the extent of the damage.

"If you hit a pothole, I suggest you don't wait for trouble to show itself. Things tend to get worse in a suspension. If you hit a pothole, you want to go to a reputable garage and have them take a look," Andrew explained.

Drivers are noticing the obstacles a little earlier this year than usual. February tends to be a busy time for repair shops.

"Yeah. they are. I've seen them worse because of the weather. The weather hasn't been that bad yet, but they are around. They need to be fixed," said another motorist.

For some drivers it only takes one bad pothole for them to feel the pain.

One driver in Monson posted a picture to Facebook. Police told us there was a pothole on State Road and it has since been fixed.

"If you've hit a pot hole before, you're probably going to slow down anyway. If you haven't, it could do serious damage. You'll want to slow down," Andrew added.

Andrews noted that cars just aren't made to drive over a pothole and driving slow and aware of the road can really save you from an expensive repair bill.

