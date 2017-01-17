Skiing tragedy renews interest in helmet laws

A Hampden man and father of three young children died in a tragic accident at Sugarbush Ski Resort in Warren, VT.

Vermont State Police said that 39-year-old Jeffrey O'Connor died Monday after somehow going off a groomed path, into woods, and striking a tree head-on.

In the press release, Vermont State Police emphasized that O'Connor was not wearing a helmet.

It brings up the sensitive subject of wearing helmets while skiing. There is currently no such law in Massachusetts.

"They fit so well, they're warmer, they're comfortable," said Gary Kennedy, owner of Competitive Edge Ski and Bike in East Longmeadow.

Kennedy Is a ski helmet convert.

"I skied for years without a helmet, I grew up in a culture that wasn't a helmet culture," Kennedy added.

However, Kennedy said that times have changed. Ski helmets are now a staple and not just for kids.

"We've seen an uptick and wondering when it's going to tail off, but I keep seeing more and more business for that. More people are aware of the dangers and what not," Kennedy noted.

In fact, according to the National Ski Areas Association, every year in the U.S., an average of 40 people die in skiing and snowboarding accidents.

Several hundred suffer serious injuries, such as paralysis, broken bones, and head injuries like concussions.

Helmet technology reflects the changing times.

"We now have MIPS helmets, M-I-P-S. You see on the sticker and that multi-impact protection systems. The helmet stops fast, but the helmet part keeps moving, so that you don't get as much concussion affects out of a MIPS helmet," Kennedy noted.

Competitive Edge employee Tyler Samson said that no matter your skiing level of expertise, a fall will happen sooner or later.

"Most people who are skiing are always looking to improve and get better and ski faster and when you're pushing yourself, especially toward the end of the day when you start to get tired which is when you make mistakes, so it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when," Samson explained.

Kennedy added, "We always recommend you get a helmet. It's replaced the hat. It's warm, it's comfortable and once you get used to it, you don't even know its on anymore,"

The price of a helmet ranges anywhere from $50 to $500.

Most ski resorts do not require helmets, unless you are racing or in some form of competition.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.