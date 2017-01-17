Eversource crews prepped for icy storm

While the hilltowns will see more snow from Tuesday's storm. there is the possibility for ice, which could cause some power outages.

Eversource has been keeping up with the forecast:

"The way we are looking at this storm, especially if there's ice in the higher elevations that of course brings the potential for outages," said Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress.

The main issue with ice or snow is that it can coat trees that can't withstand the extra weight.

"The system can withstand a lot. What the problem can be is that trees can't withstand the pressure, especially if we have trees impacted by the drought," Ress added.

However, the company said that they are geared up and ready.

"We have plenty of crews who are already working and ready to go and we also have crews on standby and our troubleshooters and we will move them where they are needed and as soon as they are needed," Ress noted.

So what should you do if the lights go out?

"When you have a power outage, call us. If you see wires down, you call 911 and stay clear," Ress explained.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.