Motorists slowing speed along Mass. Pike due to wintry mix

Traffic was running smoothly on the Mass. Pike early Tuesday night.

Some cars slowed down their speed because of the rain in the area. That rain, paired with the colder temperatures. could make these roads slippery.

On our drive along the Mass. Pike, we saw several signs that warned drivers of the winter weather advisory that's currently in place for today through tomorrow.

Those signs also asked drivers to plan ahead.

MassDOT said that they have nearly 350 crews out treating roads for icy spots.

MassDOT is encouraging drivers to stay behind snow plows on roadways and give those trucks at least 200 feet. A fully loaded plow truck weighs roughly 20 times more than the average passenger vehicle, which can lead to a dangerous situation if they collide.

