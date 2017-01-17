Officials discuss the need to adhere to parking bans

Because of the storm, some towns in western Massachusetts have declared parking bans.

"Ice storms are usually busier than snow storms," said Jeremy Procon, president of Interstate Towing.

Winter weather means all hands on deck at Interstate Towing. The company works with local police departments and DPWs to keep the roads clear for plows.

It's a tough job. but one that has to be done.

"It's done with compassion, it's done with respect. We are called upon to do a job that isn't the most glorious, but it has to be done the streets have to stay open for public safety and that's what we are here to do," Procon explained.

Parking bans are in effect and while you might not think your street is a main road, your community may classify it as one.

"The only issue we ever see is people don't think they are parked on a main street when the city classifies it as that. I put the link on Facebook, click on it, and make sure you're parking right," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.

