Drivers asked to slow down on Mass Pike amidst slippery conditions

The wintry mix made for a messy afternoon commute.

MassDOT had nearly 350 crews out treating roads as they are still very wet and slippery.

Western Mass News observed a mixture of freezing rain and sleet, but the big message tonight for drivers was to slow down.

New Englanders are no stranger to cold and messy weather, and while they’ve mastered how to get through winter, it doesn’t mean they’re not susceptible to accidents.

That’s why drivers we spoke to said to just allow yourself extra travel time on your commute.

And with conditions deteriorating, it’s also best to reduce your speed on the Mass Pike.

MassDOT is reminding drivers, “Don’t Crowd the Plow”, meaning you should give them at least 200 feet, and refrain from passing or tailgating them.

A fully loaded plow truck weighs roughly 20 times more than an average passenger vehicle, which can lead to a dangerous situation if they collide.

The Winter Advisory is currently in place until tomorrow.

