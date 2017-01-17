Union St. crash kills 3, 2 remain in critical condition

Springfield police have released new details about the fatal single-car accident that happened on Union Street Tuesday night.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at around 8:15 p.m. and discovered a Jeep Grand Cherokee wrapped around a tree.

"The person who was driving the car lost control was airborne for a little while and hit directly into the tree probably without breaking," said Sgt. Delaney.

Union Street in Springfield has a speed limit of 30 mph. Police said the car was traveling more than double that speed.

Delaney told Western Mass News the car was reported stolen out of Milford, Connecticut on January 14.

State police encountered the vehicle prior to the accident, but was not pursued by the officers.

Firefighters had to use the jaws of life in order to rescue the victims from the vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and at 10:30 p.m. a second victim was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, Sgt. Delaney told Western Mass News that a third person died in result of the accident. Two people remain in critical condition.

According to police, two of the deceased victims were females and one male. Ages of the victims range from 17 to 20 years old. Names are not being released yet.

At the scene, friends of the victims stopped to remember their classmates.



"I've been crying since this morning I'm all teared out I feel bad for both of their families. All of their families," said Dametrial Rouse, a classmate of the victims.

