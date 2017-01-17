Holyoke city council meets to discuss Engine 2 brownout

Another apartment fire occurred in Holyoke tonight, which left 11 people without a place to live.

This came as Engine 2 was still browned out, and a city council meeting across town hoped to address that issue.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. on Main Street.

It's the latest fire in the city, where Engine 2 did not respond because it was browned out, but at the city council meeting tonight, that issue was brought up by some councilors.

"They did find fire in the exterior and interior. The fire was knocked down as quickly as possible with mutual aid from South Hadley and Chicopee," said Holyoke Fire Captain Cerruti.

11 families were forced out and they will need to find another place to live for tonight.

The Red Cross was on scene investigating and helping out those who were displaced.

"There were a couple firefighter injuries. One was to the hand and I'm not sure what the other one was."

This is just the latest fire in the Paper City, where Engine 2 did not respond.

That engine is still browned out, meaning the personnel is filling other gaps within the department.

As this fire was raging, The Holyoke city council was meeting at city hall discussing a number of issues, including the brownout of Engine 2.

Councilor James Leahy said it needs to be ended.

"I want to see the end of the brownout. Right now I want to make sure all of the fire apparatuses we have are working and is manned, and any unit that is 4 or more has some sort of protection," Leahy said.

"We are also learning that there are state laws that govern how the alarms and such are regulated, so we may as we go through the process, and we seek legal opinion that there are some things we can do, but it may be a matter of enforcement," said City Councilor Linda Vacon.

Mayor Alex Morse was not in attendance at tonight's meeting. He was at a fundraiser for the North East street victims.

The president of the Holyoke Firefighters Union was expected to speak, but was also not here tonight.

Meantime, a cause is still being determined for the fire on Main Street.

