Above Normal Temps Continue into the Weekend

We saw a milder spring-like afternoon here across the Pioneer valley with high temperatures in the middle 40s! As we continue through the overnight, skies remain mostly to partly cloudy. Temperatures will fall into the 20s once skies can partially clear.

We’ve got some good sunshine to start things off on Friday, but more clouds and even a few showers drift in to end the day.

A weak system will bring increasing clouds Friday afternoon, but we will see another mild day with highs in the low to mid 40s. Showers will be falling apart as they enter our area Friday night, but some wet weather is possible mainly before 1-2am.

Clouds will be persistent Saturday as another weak front drifts southward, but no wet weather is expected. Temperatures may be a bit warmer Saturday with highs pushing 50. Temperatures remain in the 40s Sunday under cloudy skies and showers look to arrive later in the day.

We are tracking a potential coastal storm for early next week that may bring some significant precipitation to our area. A lot of details to be ironed out, but right now low pressure looks to cross the southern Plains to the Southeast coast, then move toward New England. With high pressure overhead Sunday, cold air will be in place going into Monday as precip arrives. Our air doesn’t look cold enough for all snow and many will have rain to deal with, but some ice is looking possible too-especially Monday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

