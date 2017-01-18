Agawam man arrested for flower shop robbery in Chicopee

An Agawam man that was arrested by Springfield police earlier this month, has been arrested again for charges in Chicopee.

Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department said on December 26, an unarmed robbery was reported at the Golden Blossom Flower Shop on 728 Grattan Street.

Police said the man appeared as if he was interested in buying something, and said once an employee opened the register he grabbed some cash.

Wilk said witnesses gave a description of a van that was used as the getaway vehicle in the robbery.

On January 5, Wilk said Springfield police conducted a raid and arrested the owner of the same van on unrelated charges.

According to Wilk, Chicopee detectives met with that individual, and after further investigation they decided to seek a criminal complaint of the suspect.

John McGrady, 40, of Agawam was charged with unarmed robbery.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.