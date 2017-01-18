Southampton man arrested for allegedly breaking into car overnig - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Southampton man arrested for allegedly breaking into car overnight

Courtesy: Easthampton PD Courtesy: Easthampton PD
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Easthampton police are urging residents to lock their car doors after items were stolen from a vehicle on East Street.

Police said  officers responded to that area at 4:30 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle that was broken into overnight. 

During the investigation, police said they found fresh footprints near the vehicle, and 40 minutes later they were able to locate the suspect. 

Thomas Pitonaik of 2 Karen Drive in Southampton was placed under arrest and charged with breaking and entering, and larceny. 

Police said Pitonaik had a substantial amount of loose change and electronics in his possession. 

