Whately Sergeant rescues injured Barred Owl

An owl that was found injured on the side of Long Plain Road was rescued by a Whately Police Sergeant on Tuesday.
Police said they received a call at 3:00 p.m. by someone who saw the owl and said it might have been struck by a car.
Sergeant Bates responded to the area and located the Barred Owl standing in the roadway.
Bates said the owl suffered a leg injury and was unable to fly away.
He safely wrapped the owl in a blanket and brought the owl to a rehabilitation center in Conway.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.