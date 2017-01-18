Whately Sergeant rescues injured Barred Owl - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Whately Sergeant rescues injured Barred Owl

WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

An owl that was found injured on the side of Long Plain Road was rescued by a Whately Police Sergeant on Tuesday.

Police said they received a call at 3:00 p.m. by someone who saw the owl and said it might have been struck by a car.

Sergeant Bates responded to the area and located the Barred Owl standing in the roadway. 

Bates said the owl suffered a leg injury and was unable to fly away. 

He safely wrapped the owl in a blanket and brought the owl to a rehabilitation center in Conway.

