Whately Sergeant rescues injured Barred Owl

An owl that was found injured on the side of Long Plain Road was rescued by a Whately Police Sergeant on Tuesday.

Police said they received a call at 3:00 p.m. by someone who saw the owl and said it might have been struck by a car.

Sergeant Bates responded to the area and located the Barred Owl standing in the roadway.

Bates said the owl suffered a leg injury and was unable to fly away.

He safely wrapped the owl in a blanket and brought the owl to a rehabilitation center in Conway.

