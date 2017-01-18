Two-car accident closes section of Rt. 5 in Northampton - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Two-car accident closes section of Rt. 5 in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Authorities have shut down a section of Route 5 in Northampton in order to clear the scene of a two-car accident. 

The area of Island Road is closed, but police said there are no detours at this time. 

Police have not reported any injuries at this time. 

