Apartment building manager speaks out after fire leaves dozens displaced

Another fire in Holyoke forces dozens of people out of their homes.

On Tuesday night, a quick-moving fire damaged a Main Street apartment building.This incident comes just weeks after a deadly fire that caused a five story building to crumble.



Tenants were left to salvage what they can from the building before it is boarded up.

"There wasn't any alarm going off, and then I heard someone screaming, fire in the building!," said Glenn White, the apartment building manager.



A fire tore through the top floors of the apartment building, and left families scrambling to safety.



"A lady on my floor said there was smoke coming up in her backroom," White continued.



Glenn White has lived there for the past ten years with his three young children.

White took Western Mass News on a tour to where the fire began. Soot and smoke cover what was once a child's bedroom.

Residents managed to escape unharmed, however, two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The American Red Cross stepped in to assist the families.

White said he is relieved everyone is OK.

This all comes on the heels of a devastating fire on North East Street that claimed three lives New Year's Day.

Luckily, the animals living in the apartments with their owners were able to make it out safely too.

" Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Shelter is providing temporary housing for the animals allows them to move on with their lives as quickly as possible," Said Renee Robichaud.



The friendly faces at TJO Animal Shelter are taking care of the dogs and cats while their owners get back on their feet.



A sweet chihuahua named Mini was rescued from the fire.



"It's tough, it's stressful on the animals, but we try to make it as easy as possible for everyone," Robinchaud continued.



Families are still coming to terms with the fire that destroyed their homes but White said they are grateful they made it out safe.



"As far as I know everybody is ok so far. Me and the owner are working together to make sure everybody is safe," White noted.

The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time.

