Laptop explodes in the middle of the night in Agawam

One Agawam family woke up Tuesday morning to a sizzling sound and scary sight.

Donna Nickerson woke up to the sound of something burning right next to her on the nightstand. That's when she noticed her daughter's laptop had gone up in flames.

"I heard this noise and i thought my husband had fallen out of bed," said Nickerson.

Moments later the laptop exploded, sending a field of debris onto the bed and hardwood floor.

Donna fended off flames with her hand to put them out, but the permanent damage was done.

She said her daughter did nothing out of the ordinary. The under 2-year-old laptop was dead so she left it to charge for 2 hours.

After that, she unplugged it from the laptop and wall, turned off the computer, and went to sleep.



"It wasn't plugged in, nothing, just went by itself," said Nickerson.



Donna said she put the laptop in the sink and began spraying water on it. That's when the laptop exploded the second time.



"It just blew up again in my face, it singed my hair, I couldn't believe it, it was a big white flash," Nickerson noted.



She said the burnt plastic smell was unbearable. They had to open up all the windows on a freezing winter day in order to combat the smell.



"It is the lithium ion battery, and if it is not the right kind of battery, or if there is a defect to the battery in the connection to the device, it can potentially explode," said Stan Prager, the President of GoGeeks!



Prager has never once had an exploding battery case, but said the family did the right thing.



"This is very rare, if something like this should happen to you, you should get the laptop out of the house, bringing it to the sink makes good sense, but throwing it out the window is even better," Prager continued.



Western Mass News reached out to the laptop maker, HP. They said they take these cases very seriously, especially when someone could be in danger.

The company is working with the family on a solution to the problem. In the meantime, the family is just thankful no one got hurt.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.