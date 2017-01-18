Final C-5 fleet leaves Westover Air Reserve Base

Wednesday marked the end of an era at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

The last of the giant C-5 model B airplanes stationed at Westover took off for the very last time.

The giant cargo planes are a familiar sight and sound in Western Mass.

Airmen at the 439th airlift wing have flown the A and B models of the C-5 since 1987.

Only 8 remained at the base, and on Wednesday, the last of the fleet are headed to Georgia where they will be modernized before returning to Westover.

"Today is another historic chapter of aviation history at Westover, the base has been here for 77 years and today is another chapter," said Master Sergeant Andrew Biscoe.

This airplane that left on Wednesday is becomming a C-5M Super Galaxy. That means the airplane will be modified. The most noticeable modification will be it's engines. When it comes back here as a C-5M the engines will be quieter, more fuel efficient," Biscoe continued.

The first C-5M is expected to arrive back at Westover in late spring.

The entire modernized fleet of C-5's should be in place at the Chicopee base by the summer of 2018.

