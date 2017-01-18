Local students head to the Presidential Inauguration

Excitement was unfolding on Wednesday at the Sabis International Charter School in Springfield.

Students were thrilled to receive their tickets to the Presidential Inauguration and are looking forward to being part of history in the making.

Dean Berry is the head of the History Department at the charter school.

He spoke to students on the logistics for their upcoming trip to the Nation's Capital to witness the Inauguration of Donald Trump.

"I think this is an amazing opportunity just going to any inauguration is an opportunity of a lifetime it's like something a lot of people don't get to do," said Mariah, a student at Sabis.

A total of 20 students were picked. More wanted to go, so in order to narrow the field, each had to write an essay on what advice they had for the next president.

"I feel like having the opportunity to go and witness the Presidential Inauguration first hand is an excellent opportunity. You get to witness the peaceful transfer of power between the presidents which is something our nation has which not many other nations have," said Nicholas, an 11th grader at Sabis.

Senator Eric Lesser picked the top essays. Congressman Richard Neal provided the tickets.

"My main point is that we really need to unite the country , there are so many different voices, in our country and we need to learn to listen to each other more and to be able to compromise rather than arguing and disputing we need to work o becoming a real United States of America," said Liam Jansen, a 10th grader at Sabis.

"My advice to the president-elect would definitely be as George Washington would say he would have decorum he would want to have decorum whether he's speaking loudly to the public or in the chambers so I think the president-elect should have decorum," said Rose McCaffrey, a 10th grade student at Sabis.

The school said they couldn't be more proud of their students.

"These students earned their spot, this wasn't handed to them , they had to work and think critically in order to earn this spot top go to Washington so I'm really proud of the work they've done," said Berry.

The students will have some of the best seats in the house as they get to witness the Inauguration in a secure area, close to the swearing-in ceremony.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.