Easthampton man sentenced to prison following multiple domestic abuse charges

An Easthampton man was sentenced to 4-5 and a half years in state prison today in Hampshire Superior Court following pleading guilty to assault and battery with a gun and knife, firearms violations, and other charges.

Kevin Pardee, 30 years old, admitted to two separate armed assaults on his girlfriend in March and April of 2015.

In the first incident, Pardee was said to have beat his girlfriend and threaten her with a gun in her mouth. This followed with a standoff with the Easthampton police.

The second incident involved Pardee holding a knife to his girlfriend's neck, cutting her leg, and forcing her into driving around Holyoke while simultaneously beating her. The girlfriend was said to have escaped at a red light.

Along with his prison sentence, Pardee will have to complete a batterer's intervention course, receive substance and mental health treatment, remain alcohol and drug free, stay away from the victim, remain in Massachusetts, and be monitored by a GPS bracelet.

Further conditions will require him to submit random drug and alcohol testing and a sample of his DNA to a national data base.

Pardee pleaded guilty to the following combined charges:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (1 count)

Assault with a dangerous weapon (2 counts)

Assault and battery on a family or household member (5 counts)

Unlawful possession of a firearm without an FID card and as an armed career criminal

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number during the commission of a felony

Intimidation of a witness

