Lia Surprise Squad helps Holyoke fire victims

The Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad is once again traveling around the pioneer valley, by giving help and support to those who least expect it.

This week, they're joining in the community fight to help support those affected by a deadly New Years Day fire.

The Holyoke community was shaken after a deadly fire ripped through an apartment building on North East Street.

Three lives were taken, and dozens were left to narrowly escape the massive fire.

"It's very devastating, very tragic. Then you hear about people being lost, not accounted for and you don't know whats coming in the days after. As the days progress you hear how much worse it was and the casualties, it's very, very sad," said Jake Robertson, the Sales Lead at Raymour and Flanagan.

Robertson felt the affect of the tragedy in his community while it also brought back personal memories

"My dad is a retired fire chief. It strikes home too because I lived through it as a child myself," Robertson noted.

As Sales Lead of the Raymour and Flanagan Outlet in West Springfield, Jake knew he had to help by pulling together a last minute fundraiser.

"At, Raymour and Flanagan part of our culture is to reach out and help the community so we're putting together a fundraiser on the 27 and 28 to help raise money for those families and the continued relief to help them get their lives back together," said Robertson.

On Friday, January 27, a paint and sip fundraiser will be held at the store.

"On Saturday, the 28 were doing a bingo night where food, gifts, raffles, drinks, everything will be provided," said Robertson.

The Lia Surprise Squad is joining forces to help with the fundraiser by purchasing big ticket raffle items that include TV's.

"Tickets like this, the crowds we draw, these types of items are very popular. When you're buying raffle tickets you can get an arms length for ten dollars you get a high reward for a very low risk and we're hoping the people coming for the cause of it hopefully it will draw in lots of money," Robertson noted.

100 percent of the events' proceeds will go to the Holyoke fire victims.

"Money can be used for anything. There's people who need furniture, appliances. There's things a lot more than what people can donate so hopefully the money will help people rebuild their lives and get back to daily life," said Robertson.

To find out more information on the paint and sip event, visit the link here

