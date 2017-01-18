Firefighters union raises staffing concerns in Holyoke

An electrical fire engulfed a Main Street apartment building in Holyoke.

This fire is the second one the city has seen this month.

People are feeling as though something should be done as city leaders debate over the fire department's brown out at engine 2.



"We've been trying to say to the city for a long time that people are going to get hurt," said Chad Cunningham, Local 1693 Holyoke Firefighters Union.



An electrical fire caused the widespread damage to the apartment building, and left two firefighters hurt Tuesday night.



"I was quite upset after because we had a couple of our own members transported with injuries because we were working short staffed," Cunningham continued.



Chad was among the firefighters who responded to the fire. He has spoken out since engine 2 has remained browned out following a deadly fire on New Year’s Day.



"Nobody has listened and in the past few weeks, we've had some fires and really shown the need to have a fully-staffed fire department," Cunningham noted.



Controversy swirled in the weeks following the North East Street fire that claimed 3 lives.Mayor Alex Morse and Fire Chief John Pond said previously that the browning out of engine 2 did not effect fighting the fatal fire.



"Several city councilors reached out to me last night and this morning. I have not heard anything from the mayors office since our initial meeting last Tuesday," said Cunningham.



Cunningham said this fire that displaced 11 families is a prime example supporting his demand for adequate staffing. He hopes the fire will ignite change among city leaders.



"When firefighters have to work short staffed they have to do a lot more work than they're designed to do. That's when injuries and accidents and tragedies can happen," Cunningham noted.



The Mayor’s Office told Western Mass News that the fire response was standard and there was adequate staffing.

