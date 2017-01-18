Lia Surprise Squad teams with Raymour and Flanigan to support Holyoke fire victims

The Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad was once again traveling around the Pioneer Valley today giving help and support to those who least expect it.

This week, they joined in the community fight to help support those affected by a deadly New Years’ Day fire.

The Holyoke community was shaken after a deadly fire ripped through an apartment building on North East Street.

Three lives were taken, with dozens narrowly escaping the flames on New Years' Day.

“It's very devastating, very tragic. Then you hear about people being lost, not accounted for, and you don’t know what’s coming in the days after. As the days progress, you hear how much worse it was and the casualties. It's very, very sad,” said Jake Robertson from Raymour and Flanigan.

Jake Robertson felt the effect of this tragedy in his community, but it also brought back personal memories.

And my dad being a retired fire chief strikes home too, because I lived through it as a child myself.

As sales lead of the Raymour and Flanigan outlet in West Springfield, Jake knew he had to help by pulling together a last minute fundraiser.

“A part of our culture is to reach out and help the community, so we're putting together a fundraiser on the 27th and 28th to help raise money for those families and the continued relief to help them get their lives back together.”

On Friday, January 27, a paint and sip fundraiser will be held at Raymour and Flanigan, and the following night a bingo night will be held where food, gifts, raffles, and drinks will be provided.

The Lia Surprise Squad joined forces to help with the fundraiser by purchasing big ticket raffle items.

“Tickets like this, the crowds we draw-- these types of items are very popular. When you’re buying raffle tickets, you can get an arm’s length. For ten dollars you get a high reward for a very low risk, and we're hoping the people coming for the cause of it hopefully it will draw in lots of money.”

All of the events' proceeds will go to the Holyoke fire victims.

“Money can be used for anything. There’s people who need furniture, appliances. There’s things a lot more than what people can donate, so hopefully the money will help people rebuild their lives and get back to daily life.”

