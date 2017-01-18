Contentious confirmation hearing: Betsy Devos on the hot seat

President-elect Donald Trump's pick for education secretary is running into tough questions at her confirmation hearing.

In a sometimes contentious hearing, Betsy Devos said she would not seek to dismantle public education.

But democrats grilled her about her qualifications and support for charter schools.

Devos said she would address the needs of all parents and students but that a one-size-fits-all model doesn't work in education.

Among the senators pressing Devos was Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Betsy Devos is Donald Trump's choice to be education secretary.

Devos, a billionaire, is known for her strong support of charter schools and school voucher programs.

That has public school proponents worried.

"I'm seriously concerned, I have listened to portions of her interviews before the senate committee , she seems to be a master at not answering a direct question," said Tim Collins, the President of the Springfield Education Association.

The Springfield Education Assocition is the union representing Springfield teachers.

He said Devos is part of a group that has been criticizing public schools for years.

"Their game plan is to starve the public schools to name them as failures and to blame the teachers and therefore to move to the privatization of our public schools which I think is a very dangerous thing," said Collins.

The nomination of Betsy Devos has been a lightening rod for debate over how to spend public money in education.

One Springfield parent has her own concerns.

"Devos actually believes in charter schools, and she's not too fond of the public school system and in America we have approximately 80 to 90 percent of our students in public school. We have 6 percent in charter schools, and 10 percent in catholic school, and I feel if her heart is not into the public school system , if she doesn't believe in it she's not going to do well for our students," said one parent.

Devos told senators she would be a strong advocate for great public schools.

She added if a school is troubled, unsafe, or not a good fit for a child then parents should have the right to enroll their child in a high-quality alternative.

