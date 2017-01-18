Disabled veteran closes on new wheelchair accessible home

It’s been a few years since we introduced you to Kevin O’Brien, a veteran who battled a rare form of brain cancer.



He uses a wheelchair to get around, and after having issues finding an apartment to accommodate him, he now has a place to call his own.



Kevin O’Brien said his new home is a symbol of hard work, dedication, and believing in yourself.



Over a year ago, Kevin had a difficult time getting around as his apartment wasn't wheelchair accessible. Today, he has a home that is stair free.



Kevin was an avionics technician who worked on F-15 fighter jets at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.

But two years ago, everything changed when he was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor.

He now uses a walker to get around which forced him from his apartment in Chicopee as the landlord put up a fight about putting up a ramp.



"It was tough at first going from apartment to apartment but thankfully we have this now and we should be here awhile," said O'Brien.



Kevin turned the key to his new home this week, and although there are a lot of boxes to unpack, he’s already starting to settle in.

His mom was overcome with emotion when she looks around the space.



"I'm very overwhelmed, I'm so happy for my son and we are grateful to everyone who helped make this possible," said Betty O'Brien.



Betty said that doctors told her that Kevin wasn’t going to survive.

After he had brain surgery he could only breath and swallow but in the years that have followed he has continued to gain strength.



"He served our country for 7 years and has worked really hard and I'm really proud of him," Betty continued.



It's only fitting that the colors of the home reflect his service.



"My favorite part of the house would probably be the hot tub. It's getting set up tomorrow so i'll probably be using it this weekend," said Kevin.



Kevin's family said the final touches to the home will be a fence and a flag pole.

