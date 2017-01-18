Westfield police search for missing 16 year old

Westfield Police Dept. request help from the public in locating a 16 year old boy that has gone missing.
Aaron Ferrer has not been seen by his family in the past few days.
Police describe him as being 6 feet 6 inches tall, weighing around 350 pounds.
Any information on Aaron's whereabouts should be called into Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411.
