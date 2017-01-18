5 year old becomes the youngest Yellow Jacket

It's been a big year for the American International College men's hockey team. This is the first year they've played all of their home games at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield. And along the way, they've gained a big fan, who today became the youngest Yellow Jacket.

Five-year-old Xavier Pereira takes his first shot after officially joining the AIC ice hockey team. It's been a tough few years for Xavier. Two months shy of his third birthday he was diagnosed with a form of leukemia. Xavier's illness was caught early and he is doing very well. In fact he's been in remission for two years. His dad Paul says also a big hockey fan and started attending AIC games this year, “It's nice. It's kind of distraction for us coming out to the games.”

Xavier was introduced to all of the players and Head Coach Eric Lang during that first home game. He now goes to most games and has gotten to know all the players. His father Paul says, “They come to his learn to skate practices, they send messages, stuff like that and we keep in contact when we don't go to the games.”

Senior Austin Orszulak , the hockey team's captain says, “He's been with us all year, but for him to finally get to sign his national letter of intent is pretty special.”

All of this was made possible by Team IMPACT. The non-profit organization's mission is to improve the quality of life for children facing life-threatening illnesses. AIC is the first college in Springfield to participate. Coach Lang says, “We've certainly gotten more out of this relationship with Xavier than he'll ever get out his relationship with us.”

Austin adds, “We have things that might affect us that we might think is a big deal. When a kid like Xavier, who's going through a lot more serious issues, he still shows up every day with a smile, it's easy for us, it's almost contagious.”

Even though Xavier has been in remission for nearly two years, he still must get spinal injections on a regular basis. December 2017 is the family's target date to announce Xavier is cancer free.

