Vigil held for Central High School students killed in crash

Three people who went to Springfield Central High School are dead after a violent crash on Union Street.

The accident happened last night around 8:45.

Police said they found a Jeep Grand Cherokee wrapped around a tree, and we’ve learned that the Jeep was going twice the posted speed limit.

A vigil was held tonight at the crash site, as an entire school and community mourned the loss of those students.

Hundreds arrived at the crash site laying flowers, lighting candles, and remembering victims of this crash.

Many, still in disbelief.

"My kids go to school with them, so we are all a knitted family," said Mike Paul.

“I’ve been crying since this morning. I'm all teared out. I feel bad for both of their families. All of their families,” said Dametria Rouse.

"I came by to pay respect to those who lost their lives. I didn't know any of them, but I have friends and family that did, and I want to put the message out when you get on the road and the rules," said Malika Duke.

It was around 8:15 Tuesday night when this Jeep Grand Cherokee was going nearly double the 30 mph speed limit and it crashed and wrapped around a tree.

Firefighters had to use the jaws-of-life to get the five people out as they were all rushed to the hospital.

Springfield Police said the jeep was reported stolen out of Milford, Connecticut on January 14.

State police saw the jeep prior to the accident, but they did not pursue.

Right now, it's still unclear if the driver was trying to avoid the police.

"The person who was driving the car lost control, was airborne for a little while, and hit directly into the tree probably without breaking," said Officer Delaney.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno released this statement following the crash:

"First of all, my sympathy, thoughts and prayers to all involved, family and friends. No matter what precipitated this tragic event young lives and promise have been lost. To all our young people, a proper legacy of remembrance of these lost lives is to think and act accordingly when driving. May God rest their souls."

The names of the victims have not been released, and police said they do not know if any charges will be filed.

